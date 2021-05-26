Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 2.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $82,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.14. 35,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

