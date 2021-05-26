Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 1,535,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,367,985. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion and a PE ratio of -142.81.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

