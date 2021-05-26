Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,351,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $858.90. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,495. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.27 and a twelve month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.