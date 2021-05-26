Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 206,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,796. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

