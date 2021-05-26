Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 8,128 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. 490,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

