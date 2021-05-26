STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 311,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.