Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,574 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.97. 28,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

