Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.27% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

