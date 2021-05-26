Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,056 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 385,223 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.39.

