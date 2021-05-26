Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.