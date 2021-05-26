Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 86,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

