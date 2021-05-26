Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

