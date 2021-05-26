Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.36. 8,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,932. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

