Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $9.98. 18,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 13,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

SUBCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.63%.

About Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.