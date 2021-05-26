Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,043 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

