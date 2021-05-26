Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 10,625 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 136.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NYSE:PNW opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

