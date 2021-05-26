Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,485 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 259,194 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.