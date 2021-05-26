Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 488 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.