Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.48 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.