Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 397 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

