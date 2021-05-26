Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,204 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $320.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.43.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

