Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$71.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

4/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$76.00.

4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SLF traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$64.15. 2,636,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$47.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

