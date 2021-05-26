Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

SPB opened at C$14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.38. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7295179 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

