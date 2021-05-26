Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KLA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $317.14. 11,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,677. KLA Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $359.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.58. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.