Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,235,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,771. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $393.15 and a one year high of $633.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $605.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

