Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for about 2.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $3.39 on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. 66,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

