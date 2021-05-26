SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $203.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

