Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the April 29th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 156,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

