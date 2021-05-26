Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of ResMed worth $108,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $206.55 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

