Swiss National Bank Has $101.64 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Okta worth $101,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $244.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.33.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

