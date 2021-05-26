Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,100 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $106,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ball by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

