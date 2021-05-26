Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,400 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $113,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.05 and a 200-day moving average of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

