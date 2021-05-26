Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $848.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,187,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,155,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

