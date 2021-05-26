SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. SYNNEX traded as high as $126.56 and last traded at $126.32, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $513,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

