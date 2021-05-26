Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.82.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

