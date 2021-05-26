Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $255.83 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
