Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $496.67

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.67 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.66). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 318,187 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 458.89. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 732.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 48,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.