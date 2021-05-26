Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $81.08. 134,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

