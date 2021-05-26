T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.46 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.