T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $193.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

