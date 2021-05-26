Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Shares of TLC stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taiwan Liposome has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

