Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

