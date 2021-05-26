Target Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

TGT opened at $225.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $228.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

