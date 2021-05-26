Target’s (TGT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $225.30 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.