Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

