TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 177,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,905 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

