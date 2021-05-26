TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $178.67. 12,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.91.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

