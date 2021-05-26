TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Purchases £24,182.44 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 31,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

Shares of TEAM stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. TEAM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

Get TEAM alerts:

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.