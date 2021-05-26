TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.05 Million

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $61.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $240.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $271.86 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $41,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.