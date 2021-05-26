Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.89

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.89 and traded as low as C$39.93. Tecsys shares last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 38,243 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

