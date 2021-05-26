Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Declares $0.49 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

TELNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

